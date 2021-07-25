$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to announce $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year sales of $331.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 325.46% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.56.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

