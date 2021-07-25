82,878 Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

