$86.90 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce $86.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $36.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $371.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.10 million to $375.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $441.45 million, with estimates ranging from $440.10 million to $442.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

