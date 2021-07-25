$872.36 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $872.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $836.40 million to $908.60 million. Generac reported sales of $546.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

GNRC opened at $449.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.80. Generac has a 1-year low of $134.15 and a 1-year high of $452.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

