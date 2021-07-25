$891.43 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce $891.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.23 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:FLS opened at $41.70 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Flowserve by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

