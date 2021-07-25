8PAY (8PAY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $285,642.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $235,934.94 and approximately $285,642.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

