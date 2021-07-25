8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $794,818.12 and $6,656.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000111 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

