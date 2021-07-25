8X8 PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $756,317.95 and $98,597.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

