$9.82 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce sales of $9.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.13 million and the highest is $10.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.11 million to $18.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.