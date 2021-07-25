900,000 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $995,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of PLMIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

