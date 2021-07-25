9,251 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.53. 25,539,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $198.26 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

