A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659,323 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of A. O. Smith worth $22,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.