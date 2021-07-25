Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARL shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR:ARL opened at €20.22 ($23.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.44. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 1 year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

