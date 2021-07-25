Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $47.99 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00047412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00017969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.00820131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 45,337,722 coins and its circulating supply is 42,715,659 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.