AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV opened at $118.19 on Friday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

