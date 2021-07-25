AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 707.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 276,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.19. 4,411,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,551. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.67. The company has a market cap of $208.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

