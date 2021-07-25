Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.24% of Abiomed worth $34,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 46.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $328.52 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

