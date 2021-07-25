AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 51.4% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 181,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,840. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $541.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.78. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.50.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

