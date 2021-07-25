Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.63% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $26,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

AKR opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

