AceD Market Cap Reaches $45,066.06 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. AceD has a total market cap of $45,066.06 and approximately $3,457.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1,064.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

