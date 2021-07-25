ACoconut Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $675,375.82 and $4,846.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ACoconut has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051692 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.