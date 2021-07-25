Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 287.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.