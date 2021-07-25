AdEx Network (ADX) Market Cap Achieves $59.29 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 132,970,889 coins and its circulating supply is 124,528,413 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

