Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Adient posted earnings per share of ($2.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares in the company, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 75,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

