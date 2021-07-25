Adshares (ADS) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $142,676.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,379 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

