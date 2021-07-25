Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,303 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS opened at $121.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

