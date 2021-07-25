aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.70 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $107.48 million and $10.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00078383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.45 or 0.00822931 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005530 BTC.

About aelf

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

