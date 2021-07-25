Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $138.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,113. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock valued at $449,159,369 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

