Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $119.54 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,458 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

