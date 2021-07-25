Akash Network (AKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $190.96 million and $1.10 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00007765 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 149,061,222 coins and its circulating supply is 70,822,176 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

