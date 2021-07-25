Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1,277.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 55,762 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $22.37 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.