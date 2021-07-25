Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Alarm.com worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alarm.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $82.18 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

