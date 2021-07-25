Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Alarm.com worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

