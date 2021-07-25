Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Albemarle worth $44,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,969,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $198.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

