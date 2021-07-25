Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits Market Cap of $127,214.38

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $127,214.38 and $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00038933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00138738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,838.10 or 0.99699122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00851405 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

