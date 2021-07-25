Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Alcoa worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 368.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $208,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 38.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.