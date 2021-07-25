Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,827,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $33.75 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.72.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

