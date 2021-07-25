Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 411,575 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

