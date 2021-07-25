Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $64.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00031884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00241908 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00034488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,614,678,523 coins and its circulating supply is 3,145,679,419 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.