Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,539,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $198.26 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.