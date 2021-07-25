Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.46% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.17 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In related news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,616,015. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

