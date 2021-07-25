ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 312.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of ALLETE worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 260.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

