Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Alliance Data Systems worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NYSE ADS opened at $98.83 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

