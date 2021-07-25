Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.73.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

APYRF opened at $36.20 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

