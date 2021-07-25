Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Increased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,282 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.24% of Ally Financial worth $40,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $5,318,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

