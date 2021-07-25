Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.50 (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00119629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00139321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,227.21 or 0.99990733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.56 or 0.00866356 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

