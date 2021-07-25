Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.25 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $207.28 million and $45.25 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00043117 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002521 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012698 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.