Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Hits $0.0637 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and $10,445.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00129759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00143225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,404.15 or 0.99726786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00874644 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

