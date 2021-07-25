Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Trading Up 40.6% Over Last Week

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $2,993.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

