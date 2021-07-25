Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,558.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $89.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,756.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,609. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,776.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,512.11. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

